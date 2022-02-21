A Fridley High School sophomore had a bill he wrote during the 2022 Youth in Government Legislative Session at the State Capitol unanimously passed by his colleagues from committee through the House and Senate floor, and signed into Minnesota Youth in Government law by Lt. Gov. Anneteke Adoga last month.
Youth in Government delegate Mike LeRoy’s bill allows people with disabilities to get married without any financial or medical coverage penalties.
In reality, a number of laws currently determine how people with disabilities receive social services once married, and if people with disabilities marry, they may risk losing Social Security, medical coverage or other civil benefits.
LeRoy, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, uses a power chair and has a service dog, Maddox. He often shares his experiences to advocate for accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities and educate the uninformed.
Steve Holt, Fridley High School’s advisor for Youth in Government, was proud of LeRoy’s presence at the assembly and how it influenced others.
“Mike is breaking ground; he is a great ambassador,” Holt said. “It is very inspiring to see him teach other students about people with disabilities.”
LeRoy’s bill says, “Every person should have the ability to get married without losing money or losing their health insurance.”
LeRoy said the origins of his bill began over a year ago.
“I learned about how people with disabilities could get married if they wanted to, but ran the risk of losing their benefits,” he said.
Continuing his momentum for the bill, LeRoy was invited to present at the virtual Minnesota Council on Disability conference on Jan. 15. There, LeRoy and his mother, Kathie, explained the rationale behind the bill.
“Mike would maybe like to have kids someday, and get married,” Kathie shared with those in attendance. “I explained to him the way some of that works is really complicated. He might need to reconsider getting married or not, based on the way some of the programs are currently set up in the United States to make sure people have social services support.”
Trevor Turner, public policy director for the Minnesota Council on Disability, told Mike his presentation was going to be included in the council’s agenda to continue dialogue and explore next steps.
As an advocate who is leading the charge of educating others, Mike LeRoy said improvements have only just begun.
“Before the Americans with Disabilities Act ... there was no access to sidewalks and buses,” he said. “We have more accessibility in the United States, but we need to keep working at it.”
In an exciting coincidence, a similar bill was introduced the following week in Washington, D.C. California Rep. Jimmy Panetta introduced the Marriage Equality for Disabled Adults Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“It’s now a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives,” LeRoy said. “And that is much better in the long run. It makes me excited for the future, that I could get married without losing my disability benefits or health insurance.”
LeRoy is already making plans to attend the University of Minnesota to study astronomy, physics and astrophysics after graduation.
