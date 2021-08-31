A Fridley resident has been identified as the woman whom the Hennepin County Medical Examiner asked for assistance in identifying last week.
The Medical Examiner sent out a press release Friday, Aug. 27, seeking help to identify a woman who died at 10:41 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
The Medical Examiner released a detailed description of the woman, a picture of a tattoo on her right upper thigh that reads “Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive,” and pictures of a necklace with a Leo zodiac symbol pendant and a blue beaded bracelet that were on the body. The woman was also said to have pierced ears and a pierced right nostril nose ring.
The Medical Examiner released another statement Saturday, Aug. 28, saying the woman had been identified as Anna Maria Daher, 20, of Fridley.
The Medical Examiner is still investigating the cause and manner of death.
