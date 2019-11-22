A Fridley woman is one of two people facing charges following the August overdose of a man in Waconia, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicole Elizabeth Marini, 26, of Fridley, has been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting third-degree murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Alexander Brent Finney, 24, of Chaska has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a medical call involving an unresponsive adult in the 600 block of First St. E. in Waconia on Aug. 15, according to the Sheriff's Office. Upon arriving, deputies noted evidence consistent with recent intravenous drug use and suspected the unresponsive adult had died of an overdose.
Further investigation led deputies to believe that Finney and Marini sold the victim the controlled substance, the Sheriff's Office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.