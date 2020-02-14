Learn more about alternatives for Mississippi Street and provide feedback at an open house 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Fridley Civic Campus in the Fireside Room.
The city of Fridley and Anoka County are conducting a comprehensive evaluation of Mississippi Street.
The goals of this study are to identify necessary roadway improvements compatible with local and regional needs and to provide safe, efficient and reliable mobility for all users of the roadway.
Feedback from the first open house was used to develop potential alternatives for Mississippi Street, which will be available at the meeting. Project staff is looking for community comments.
Can’t make the open house? Leave comments on an interactive map: tinyurl.com/wfl9p9v or contact Jim Kosluchar, city public works director, at 763-572-3550 or jim.kosluchar@fridleymn.gov.
