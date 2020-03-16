February is celebrated as "I Love to Read" Month, and students in Fridley Community Education Tiger Club child care participated in the "I Love to Read" Challenge. Students could read anything they chose, and staff tracked readers’ progress on the official Reader Leaderboard, which also displayed the Top Reader of the Day. The Tiger Club read a total of nearly 10,000 minutes. The “top readers” of the challenge included, from left, Dominic Amundsen, Zach Moore and Jake Moore. The “top reader” overall was Zach Moore, who read over 23 hours. In second place was Amundsen with 718 minutes, and third place was Jake Moore with 648 minutes. (Photo courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.