Each year, the Fridley-Columbia Heights Rotarians visit Stevenson and Hayes Elementary School classrooms to deliver a special gift — dictionaries for every third-grader at Fridley Public Schools.
This year, due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions at each building, the Rotarians were unable to gift these dictionaries in person. But that didn’t deter the Rotarians from continuing the longstanding tradition.
“While the pandemic guidelines prevented the Rotarians from directly interacting with students about the dictionaries, we believe that by placing the dictionaries in their hands through their educators, whether at home or in the classroom, they will facilitate student growth, improve their literacy and continue to be a key lifelong resource for the students’ ongoing development,” Rotarian Tim Blank, who is chair of the dictionary project, said in a statement.
Third-graders learning in a hybrid model received “A Student’s Dictionary” during an in-person learning day, and students participating in Fridley Online Academy picked up their dictionaries during a designated time.
As soon as students received the dictionaries, they put them to use — paging through the contents to find the longest word in the English language. Other contents include the periodic table of elements, Roman Numerals and civics lessons to help students to better understand the world around them.
