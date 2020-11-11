Secondary students in the Fridley and Spring Lake Park districts recently transitioned to full-time distance learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Anoka County.
The Oct. 22 COVID-19 report from Minnesota Department of Health indicated that Anoka County cases had exceeded 30 new cases per 10,000 residents in a 14-day period.
Since then, Anoka County case rates have continued to rise dramatically, with data released Nov. 5 showing a rate of 48.7 new cases per 10,000 people in Anoka County during the period of Oct. 11-24.
At 30 cases per 10,000 residents, the Minnesota Safe Learning Plan recommends districts consider transitioning secondary students to distance learning.
Local school district leaders met Oct. 22 with officials from Anoka County Public Health, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education. During the meeting, officials shared the latest public health information for the county. Unlike other counties with identifiable outbreaks at specific businesses or locations, Anoka County is currently experiencing wide community spread.
“We continue to have very few cases within our schools and had hoped to remain in our current model,” Spring Lake Park School District Superintendent Jeff Ronneberg said in a statement. “However, after meeting about the public health situation, we feel compelled to follow the direction provided and align with the state’s safe learning plan to move grades 7 through 12 to distance learning.”
Fridley School District
The Fridley School District transitioned secondary students to full-time distance learning Nov. 5, according to a statement from the district, but a district spokesperson said sports are continuing.
The transition impacted students at Fridley Middle School, Fridley High School and Area Learning Center.
Fridley Public Schools says it continues to work closely with the Minnesota Department of Health Regional Support Team to monitor and evaluate COVID-19 positivity rates in the county.
At press time, elementary school students were to remain in the hybrid and distance learning models they’re currently in.
Sports will also continue to occur.
For more information, visit fridleyschools.org.
Spring Lake Park Schools
Spring Lake Park Schools students in grades seven through 12 transitioned to distance learning (also known in the district as Extended Flexible Learning) Nov. 5.
According to the district, the decision was made Oct. 23 based on the latest public health information and direction from state and county officials.
The distance learning model includes bringing students into school for necessary in-person instruction such as labs, hands-on learning, targeted help and other services.
Activities and athletics will also continue should students and families choose to participate.
Secondary students will remain in a distance learning model until at least the end of the trimester (Dec. 4) to provide continuity.
“We will continue to monitor case rates closely and communicate a plan for the start of the second trimester no later than the week of November 30,” Superintendent Jeff Ronneberg said in a statement. “It would be our hope that these numbers turn around, and we can consider a shift back to the Modified Campus (hybrid) model for grades 7-12 in time for a trimester transition.”
At press time, there are no changes for families of students in grades K-6 attending school in the hybrid model. The guidance continues to direct younger students to remain in school. While district leaders hope it is not needed, they would consider a transition for K-6 if the number were to near the threshold of 50 cases per 10,000. It appeared likely the county could reach that threshold this week.
“These are certainly not the decision points any of us want,” Ronneberg said. “We remain hopeful we can address the spread of this virus as a community and get back to learning at school together. In the meantime, we will work to provide a positive experience in whatever format, and we are grateful for community support, patience and partnership.”
Based on the state’s learning plan, schools are currently offering in-person opportunities for services that cannot be offered through distance learning. Students are currently invited to school, with transportation provided, for specific reasons such as:
• Additional support for learners who may need it, which may include students receiving special education services, English learners and students who have identified interventions to support their learning needs.
• Learning experiences that can’t be provided at a distance, including some labs, music, art, assessments and others.
• Access to additional support outside of the curriculum, including the continuation of mental health services and counseling for students receiving this support as well as providing learning space and access for students whose home environment presents challenges to learning.
“We are really glad we can continue to bring students into school for specific, essential experiences we can’t offer from a distance,” Ronneberg said.
For more information, visit springlakeparkschools.org
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
