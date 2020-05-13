Jack Cibuzar, of Fridley, has been awarded a scholarship through the Eagle Scout Scholarship program.
The program recognizes Boy Scouts who have displayed extraordinary achievement in academics, athletics, Scouting and overall service to their community.
Cibuzar is a senior at Totino-Grace High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 9093, chartered to St. John the Baptist Church in New Brighton. Last summer he attended the Yale young global scholars camp, and he has held several leadership positions in Scouting. He lists leading his troop on a canoe trip in the Boundary Waters as his favorite accomplishment.
Cibuzar’s Eagle project was constructing and installing skimmer platforms that protect wetlands by catching pollutants before they enter the ecosystem.
This fall he plans on attending the University of Southern California to study international relations and global economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.