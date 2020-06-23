The Fridley School District is participating in the 2020 Summer Food Service Program and will provide meals to all children without charge. Meals will be available for curbside pickup, and parents can pick up meals for children.
Registration is not needed for the programs at Fridley High School, Stevenson Elementary, and Hayes Elementary. Meals will be provided at the following sites and times:
• Fridley High School, 6000 West Moore Lake Drive, Fridley. Door #15. Meals served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 15 to Aug. 14.
• Stevenson Elementary, 6080 East River Road NE, Fridley. Main entrance. Meals served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 15 to July 31.
• Hayes Elementary School, 615 Mississippi St. NE, Fridley. Main entrance. Meals served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday June 15 to Aug. 14.
