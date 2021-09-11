The Fridley Schools Foundation is hosting its fifth annual “Get Your Paws Moving” Walk Fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Check-in for the event will begin at 4:30 p.m. With registration this year, participants will receive a pair of socks printed with the Fridley Foundation logo. Another pair of plain socks will be donated to a local homeless shelter.
The event will take place at the Fridley High School football stadium, 6000 W. Moore Lake Drive, Fridley.
Registration fees are $20 for an individual walker, $50 for a family of four, $10 for additional family members, as well as an option for an additional donation. All proceeds directly benefit the students and staff members of Fridley Public Schools through scholarships for graduating seniors, educator innovation grants and various district and school initiatives.
Participants can register online at fridleyschoolsfoundation.org. Payments can be submitted online or by check or cash. All checks should be made payable to: Fridley Schools Foundation. Checks or cash can be mailed to Fridley Schools Foundation, 6000 W. Moore Lake Drive, Fridley, MN 55432. Please include registration name(s) with payment. Registration will be complete when payment is received.
The event is being sponsored by the Fridley Lions Club. Contact Karin Beckstrand with questions at 763-502-5117 or karin.beckstrand@fridley.k12.mn.us.
