The Fridley Schools Foundation named Karin Beckstrand as its new president.
Beckstrand replaces President Renee Van Gorp, former Fridley High School principal, who served in the role for five years.
As a member of the Foundation Board for four years, Beckstrand has co-led the “Get Your Paws Moving” Walk fundraiser for three years and has supported work for the Black and Gold Gala, the Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event.
“I am thrilled that Karin will take over as the president of Fridley Schools Foundation,” Van Gorp said. “She has been an active member on the board, and her long tenure in ISD #14 makes her knowledgeable about the needs of the district. I am confident that she will carry the torch of those before her to continue the mission of the Foundation.”
A lifelong educator, Beckstrand began her Fridley career in 1997 as the Fridley High School band director. In 2002, she served as Hayes Elementary music teacher for nearly two decades before transitioning into her current role in 2018 as International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme preschool and youth services coordinator.
Beckstrand said she is eager to take on the new role and continue to enhance educational opportunities for years to come.
“I can offer much to this role given my length in the district and watching Fridley grow throughout the years,” she said in a statement.
