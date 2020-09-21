Interim Fridley School Board Member Gao Nue Xiong was sworn in at the Aug. 18 School Board meeting.
The Fridley School Board unanimously voted in favor of appointing Xiong in July. She’s taking over for former board member Mary Kay Delvo, who resigned from her position in June.
Xiong said she was interested in serving on the Fridley School Board because she wanted to have a voice in school policy and procedure decisions. “I believe in educational equity and that it is vital to have representation wherever decisions that impact students’ experiences are made,” she said in a statement, adding that serving on the Fridley School Board will allow her to contribute to the achievement of this goal.
Xiong grew up in Winona and later moved to St. Paul to attend college. She received her bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Macalester College and a master’s degree in higher education from the University of Minnesota.
Xiong has several years of experience working in student services at institutions of higher education. She currently works at the University of Minnesota as an academic advisor for teacher education, serving students in elementary education and arts education.
Xiong is a parent to three children who attend R. L. Stevenson Elementary School and Fridley Middle School. She said her family does its best to stay engaged with the school by attending family events, responding to school requests, staying in touch with teachers and getting involved in school activities and opportunities.
“Being involved and taking an active role in the community is a privilege,” Xiong said in a statement. “I want to use that, along with my lived experience, to serve on the School Board and make a difference in my school district and community.”
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
