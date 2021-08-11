Three people are running for three seats on the Fridley School Board this year.
Board members Ross Meisner, Avonna Starck and Carol Thonton all have terms ending in January. Meisner and Starck are seeking reelection.
The final candidate is Nikki Auna, of Fridley.
The deadline to file was Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Election Day is Nov. 2. Early voting begins Sept. 17.
The candidates have until Thursday, Aug. 12, to withdraw from the race.
To find out if your area has an election this year, where to vote and what will be on the ballot, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.