Stevenson Elementary students are demonstrating their skills in the school’s new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Lab.
From coding and programming Bee-Bot robots to building and constructing LEGO structures, the new space offers many opportunities for students in all grade-levels.
“The STEAM lab benefits our scholars by providing a dedicated space for creativity, problem-solving and collaboration to occur,” International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme Coordinator Kate Talafous said in a statement. “Students get to experience guided inquiry when they engage in activities that combine different elements of STEAM. It gives students additional opportunities to ask thoughtful questions, discover answers, apply what they learn, and problem-solve creatively.”
The new space was inspired by various STEAM projects that Stevenson Elementary teachers have initiated throughout the years. Students and families were introduced to the lab during open house events at the beginning of the school year.
“We’ve found that our scholars love hands-on learning, science, and building,” Stevenson Elementary School Principal Veronica Mathison said in a statement. “Creating a lab space and expanding STEAM opportunities has been a longtime goal for Stevenson, and we are thankful to have received funding to make this dream a reality.”
The new lab was fully funded by a community couple and benefactor who had a passion for math, science and technology.
“They approached Stevenson Elementary years ago about implementing Bedtime Math (an educational mathematics program) into our school to benefit students,” Mathison said. “After successful implementation and positive response from students and families, they wanted to continue to expand opportunities for students and partnered with us through many programs and projects both at Stevenson and districtwide.”
Mathison added that the STEAM lab was designed to be both practical and inspiring, and credited second and third grade looping teacher Andrea Erichsrud with creating the signature STEAM sign. “Ms. Erichsrud searched for the perfect items to help students understand the meaning of STEAM, help them make connections, and inspire scholars to be IB inquirers,” Mathison said.
