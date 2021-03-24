The last Embers in Minnesota, Ricky’s Embers in Fridley, is closing at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28.
The restaurant, located at 5400 Central Ave. NE, recently sold its property to Launch Properties in Minneapolis which is planning to tear the building down to build a Bank of America, according Joe Rickenbach, owner and operator of Ricky’s Embers.
“Since our [social media] post, a little over three week ago, about our possible closing, the response from our customers has be overwhelming, Rickenbach said. “So many stories and memories that we love hearing. Some who have been coming since the early 60s! We have seen kids who came in with their family now come in with children of their own. We cannot thank you enough for the support you have given us over the past 23 years. You have become a part of our family.”
Embers has been a part of Rickenbach’s family for decades since his mother started working at the very first Embers restaurant in 1956. Rickenbach’s father, Ricky, worked for Embers for 30 years. The Fridley location is named in honor of Ricky Rickenbach.
Joe Rickenbach got his first job at the Northtown Embers when he was 15 years old in 1978. When Embers franchised in 1998, Rickenbach and his wife Denise were able to buy the Fridley location.
“We are thankful for so many people but none more than our employees. Past and present,” Rickenbach said. “They’ve made us what we are. Restaurant work can be challenging, and they stuck with us through it all. We would not have made it this long without their loyalty and dedication. ... I am so glad that we were able to own a restaurant in the city where I grew up. Fridley has always been supportive of us, including the police and fire departments. If we do not get to see you before we close, just know that we have appreciated getting to know you over the years and are so thankful that you have been such a big part of our lives.”
Ricky’s Embers is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until they close. To contact Ricky’s Ember’s, call 763-571-8637. For more information, visit rickysembers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.