The city of Fridley held an event Friday, Feb. 28, at its Civic Campus to commemorate Columbia Arena.
The arena was torn down in 2015 before the new civic campus was built. The city purchased the arena to make sure something good would come out of the site, Community Development Director Scott Hickok said. The building was in bad shape, so it could no longer be used.
A 26-foot-tall sculpture was unveiled at the event, spelling out the word “Incomparable.” Hickok saved the letters for the sculpture from the Columbia Arena sign. The letters were painted and stacked in the middle of the campus lobby.
Columbia Arena opened in 1969, according to the Star Tribune. The Disney movie “D3: The Mighty Ducks” was filmed almost entirely at Columbia Arena in the 1990s.
During the Feb. 28 event the city had screening of the movie, displayed memorabilia and photos, hosted live music, and offered arts and crafts, hockey games, pizza and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.