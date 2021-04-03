The Fridley City Council approved a grant from the Board of Water and Soil Resources Clean Water Fund March 22 to construct an iron-enhanced and biochar sand filter at the Gardena Avenue storm sewer outlet, which flows into Moore Lake.
This filter will help improve water quality by removing trash, sediment, phosphorus and bacteria from the stormwater runoff before it enters the lake, and is planned for construction in 2022.
Improvement of the water quality at the lake is an important component of the revitalization of Moore Lake Park that is currently being determined by community feedback. Draft designs for Moore Lake Park were created based on input received at the 2019 Finding Your Fun in Fridley workshops. Draft design concepts include increased planting of native plants to discourage geese, relocating one of the docks, as well as adding a paddle rental kiosk and Americans with Disabilities Act accessible water access.
Now feedback is being requested again from Fridley residents, who are being asked to review the park plans and provide input.
An interactive parks map was developed as a method for the community to view existing park maps and amenities and to review the parks concept plans.
Visit tinyurl.com/2e9pvt8s to find the concept plans with a corresponding survey under each individual park tab.
Under each individual park tab button, scroll down and select “Park Concept Plan” to review the draft improvement plans. Some parks have one concept plan, and others may have two.
Below the concept plan button will be a “Park Survey” button. Select this to provide comments to the city.
Feedback is being accepted until Friday, April 30.
