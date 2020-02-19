Students at Fridley Middle School are participating in an opportunity to foster an inclusive and positive environment for all.
Since the 2018-19 school year, the middle school became a Unified Champion School, an initiative created by the Special Olympics. The program promotes social inclusion through intentionally planned and implemented activities, such as unified classes, schoolwide engagement opportunities and youth leadership opportunities.
Many middle school students are embracing this initiative by participating in Unified WIN class.
WIN, which stands for “What I Need,” is a self-directed enrichment time for seventh- and eighth-grade students who make a weekly choice of activity they wish to participate in. The Unified class features a 1-to-1 ratio of students with and without a disability.
During the class, students play a variety of games and participate in guided conversations and activities that allow them to build friendships with one another.
According to eighth-grader Sam Gemlo, the best part is having the opportunity to spend time with his younger brother. Gemlo gets to meet his brother’s friends and see what his day-to-day school life is like.
In November students had the opportunity to participate in Unified Night Out, which was hosted by Special Olympics Minnesota at Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America. Several middle school students attended the optional field trip, which was on a Sunday evening.
At the end of February, students will have another opportunity to attend the “Cool Schools Polar Plunge,” a Special Olympics Minnesota fundraiser at Lake Bde Mka Ska in Minneapolis.
