Fridley Public Schools moved to distance learning Monday, Jan. 10.

The move to distance learning, or blending learning as it’s known in the district, was due to a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases among staff, bus drivers and students, according to the district.

“We will continue to monitor and evaluate when in-person learning can resume based on data,” the district said in a statement.

Fridley Public Schools families will be updated by the district when in-person learning can resume.

If district families have any questions, they’re being asked to contact their child’s school.

