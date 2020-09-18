Fridley Public Schools community and staff members distributed more than 500 backpacks filled with school supplies Aug. 29 at Fridley High School.
To minimize a large gathering and contact with others, the annual districtwide Back-to-School Resource Fair was held in a drive-thru format.
“It was important to us to continue to provide this Resource Fair to our families,” event organizer and equity and inclusion specialist Aloda Sims said in statement. “As a school community, we felt that we needed to provide support that can possibly lighten the load for families. This pandemic hasn’t been easy for any of us, and we are fully committed to being able to support, contribute and express our dedication to our families.”
Local community organizations including the Fridley Lions Club, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Methodist Fridley Church, St. Phillips Lutheran Church and Michael Servetus Unitarian Church, donated supplies and funds, which gave the district the ability to hand out the school supplies.
Sims extended her gratitude to the community organizations that donated to the Resource Fair.
“Without you, this amazing community event would not be possible,” Sims said in a statement. “We truly appreciate you and your caring hearts. We are also very appreciative of the volunteer staff members who helped prepare for and serve at the event.”
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
