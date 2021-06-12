Fridley Public Schools has appointed Kelly McConville as the new principal of Alternative Services. The position oversees the Fridley Moore Lake Area Learning Center, Fridley Preschool and Targeted Services.
A familiar presence in the district, McConville currently serves as the assistant principal at Fridley High School, a role he has held for 11 years. McConville replaces outgoing principal Dr. Jason Bodey, who will assume a leadership role in the district as the director of teaching and learning.
“Kelly brings years of experience as a school administrator, coupled with extensive knowledge of the Fridley School District,” Superintendent Kim Hiel said in a statement. “The skills he has acquired in administrative leadership roles as a dean and principal will be strong assets as he assumes this new role, and will greatly benefit the ALC, Preschool and Targeted Services.”
McConville said he is excited for the opportunity to have a greater impact across the district.
“I enjoy working with students of all ages,” he said. “This position gets to see our youngest scholars on their first day as they start preschool, and also celebrate our oldest students as they graduate from high school.”
McConville previously served as administrative assistant/dean at Osseo Senior High School. He also taught social studies at Osseo High School for five years, and served as a wrestling coach where he was awarded Section 5AAA Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2007.
McConville has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, social science from the University of Wyoming and a master’s in education from Hamline University. He is pursuing his superintendent licensure from Hamline University.
