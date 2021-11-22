Fridley Preschool students were eager to explore police vehicles and firetrucks while learning from school resource officers Jason Elasky and Nico Wallat, as well as firefighter Christopher Wright, who visited the school on Friday, Nov. 5.
Students learned about various pieces of equipment, the ins and outs of the squad car and firetruck, and the duties of Fridley Public Safety personnel.
According to Wallat, it’s important for the city of Fridley Public Safety Department to spend time with youngsters within the community.
“Interacting with children is the greatest privilege that I receive from being a school resource officer,” Wallat said in a statement. “As our community’s future, it is our responsibility to establish and grow positive relationships with our young learners who we promise to protect.”
