Although they were too young to cast a real ballot on Election Day, Fridley 4-year-olds learned the importance of voting.
On Nov, 3, students at Fridley Preschool participated in a mock election to select their favorite fruit, voting for an apple, banana or orange.
Preschool teacher Jaime Finch said the exercise taught the preschoolers about leadership and independent decision-making skills.
“Each of us has a voice and a choice, and they all matter,” Finch said in a statement. “This lesson teaches our preschoolers that, when they show up and participate, it makes a difference!”
According to Finch, the preschoolers took great pride in voting, as they were eager to get into the voting booth and share what their favorite fruit was.
“And they were all very excited to receive the ‘I Voted’ sticker after they finished,” she said in a statement. “This project helps our young learners to make connections with the world around them, and someday, when it is time for them to practice their civic responsibility, they will be prepared!”
After all the votes were tallied, the apple was elected as the class favorite with seven votes, while bananas came in at a close second with six votes and oranges received two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.