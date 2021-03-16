The Fridley Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a suspect who was allegedly involved in holding a Fridley resident against his will during the an armed robbery, stealing items from the victim’s vehicle and spewing hate speech at the victim.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, Fridley police officers responded to Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus, where a 41-year-old male Fridley resident reported he had been robbed at gunpoint in front of his residence in the 5200 block of Matterhorn Drive Northeast at approximately 9:30 p.m. that night, officials said.
The victim reported he had been approached by a male suspect in front of his house who pointed a handgun at the victim and ordered him into his vehicle. The suspect allegedly entered the rear seat of the victim’s vehicle and took property from the victim before ordering him to drive the vehicle.
When the victim refused to drive, the suspect allegedly exited the vehicle, made disparaging comments about the victim’s race and fled the area on foot. The victim reportedly sustained minor injuries from the incident when the suspect assaulted him.
Officials said the suspect is wanted for false imprisonment, aggravated robbery, second-degree assault and felony assault motivated by bias. The suspect is described as a slender white male in his 30s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing all black clothing and a black COVID-19 mask.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact detective Pete Mueller at 763-572-3629.
