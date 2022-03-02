Fridley police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday, March 1, and are asking the public for information. No injuries were reported.
At 8:21 p.m. March 1, Fridley police officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a residence in the 500 block of 63rd Avenue NE. Upon arrival, officers learned multiple rounds had been fired by two firearms.
According to the Fridley Police Department, five adults were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.
During the initial investigation, investigators discovered that the shooting may not have been a random incident and may be connected to gun violence in a neighboring community.
"We are committed to finding the people responsible for this shooting and holding them fully accountable," Fridley Public Safety Director Brian Weierke said. "This type of violence will not be tolerated in our community."
The incident is currently under investigation by the Fridley Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
The Fridley Police Department is asking the public to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-324-5208 if they have any surveillance video footage that may have captured any vehicles or individuals in the area where the shooting occurred. Anonymous tips can be made online through the Fridley Public Safety website, at ci.fridley.mn.us/1373/Submit-a-Tip.
