Fridley native Tessa Voss was recently named the fourth administrator and first woman to lead the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California. The center was co-founded by former First Lady Betty Ford.
Voss, who took the helm on Dec. 20, also will serve as vice president of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s California Region, leading the Betty Ford Center as well as treatment centers in San Diego and Los Angeles. She has devoted her entire career to the foundation, which includes the Betty Ford Center and is the nation’s largest nonprofit system of substance use disorder treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services.
“Tessa has achieved a lot in our organization and embodies the spirit of humility, empathy and grace that is so important to the work we do with patients, families and children,” Hazelden Betty Ford President and CEO Dr. Joseph Lee said in a statement. “As the first woman to direct operations at the Betty Ford Center, Tessa broadens the banner of our leadership team nationally and extends the legacy and pioneering spirit of our co-founder and namesake Mrs. Ford, who — though not its operational leader — was the Betty Ford Center’s face and voice for almost 30 years. With Tessa as our ambassador and leader in California, I am very excited about the future and the many lives and families our teams there will be able to impact in the years ahead.”
The Betty Ford Center employs 230 people, has 184 treatment beds and is in the early stages of a $30 million, four-year campus transformation that will expand capacity to 240 beds. It provides all levels of care, from residential to outpatient, and offers dedicated mental health services, virtual services, sober living residences, immersive medical and other professional education experiences, and unique programs in Spanish and English for young children and others affected by addiction in the family.
The Betty Ford Center, founded in 1982, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Voss has been the executive director at the Betty Ford Center since October 2019.
“It is a tremendous and humbling honor to lead our incredible family of caregivers, educators, alumni and donors, whose commitment to our mission during the pandemic has been inspiring and vitally important to the communities we serve,” Voss said. “I’m a counselor at heart, committed first and foremost to the clinical care we provide, and am happy to say the Betty Ford Center is a stronger force of healing and hope today than ever before — with even better days ahead, thanks to our exceptional team and many generous supporters. We are excited to grow, build more bridges to the communities we serve, and continue expanding the rich legacy Mrs. Ford launched four decades ago.”
While earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and Spanish from the University of Minnesota Morris, Voss said she experienced the pain of addiction up close, losing several friends in the early days of the opioid crisis. She said that inspired her to earn a master’s degree in addiction studies at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies.
Afterward, Voss spent five years as a counselor at Hazelden Betty Ford in Center City, Minnesota, which shares a campus with the graduate school and is the largest treatment center in the Hazelden Betty Ford system. In Center City, Voss helped launch Hazelden Betty Ford’s influential Comprehensive Opioid Response with Twelve Steps (COR-12) approach to treating opioid addiction and led the first COR-12 therapy group for women.
From Minnesota, Voss moved to Oregon to become an addiction program manager at Hazelden Betty Ford in Newberg, where in 2017, she was promoted to director of clinical services, a leadership role she held for two years before transitioning to the Betty Ford Center. For seven years, Voss also served as an adjunct faculty member at the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School. In addition, she completed special assignments at Hazelden Betty Ford Minnesota campuses in St. Paul and Plymouth.
“I want the Betty Ford Center to thrive for another 40 years and beyond, strengthen its strong community ties, and become an even more vibrant and accessible source of healing and hope for the next generation,” Voss said in a statement. “With so many families hurting during and in the wake of the pandemic, we know our services are needed more than ever, and we’re ready now to expand and work with community partners to meet the growing demand for quality, professional help.”
