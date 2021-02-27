Fridley Moore Lake Area Learning Center students were honored during the school’s annual Celebration of Excellence, which was held virtually Feb. 4.
The event recognized the hard work and accomplishments of the school’s students, as well as its 2021 graduating seniors. It also honored student progress made throughout the year.
The awards given to students included honors for academic excellence, most improved, the 3D Award (Desire, Determination, and Discipline) and more.
“The Celebration of Excellence gives us the opportunity to recognize graduates who have finished their schooling outside the ‘norm,’ and also allows us to recognize students who are going above and beyond in and out of the classroom,” science teacher Nicole Moussette said.
Addressing students in his welcoming message, Principal of Alternative Services Jason Bodey said he was looking forward to seeing students back at the school building. He acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school closings have caused many challenges for students and schools.
“Things have changed a lot in the past year, and our world looks very different,” Bodey said. ”But I encourage you to persevere, knowing that we — your teachers and staff — are here to support you fully. We will get through this together.”
Superintendent Kim Hiel praised the students being honored at the ceremony, noting that they have persevered through the pandemic and risen above challenges to accomplish their goals.
“Along with your teachers and staff, the entire district is here to support you, so I encourage you to continue to work towards your goals and dreams,” she said. “You are not going through this alone; we are here for you.”
Along with recent graduates Kylee Allen, Larisha Green and Jennifer Tran, the following students were recognized with awards: Mathematics Award, Damarco Dowden; Science Award, Daisy Abrams; English Award, Stephanie Velez Varela; Social Studies Award, Salmo Ali; Work Experience Award, Jordi Gonzalez; Art Award, Taylan Harris; Leadership Award, Amurion Barnes; Engagement Award, Ahlam Ahmed; On-A-Roll Award, Citlalli Manzanarez Perez and Sarah Alzayadi; and 3D Award, Liiban Dirie.
The Fridley Moore Lake Area Learning Center serves north metro area students ages 16-21. The program helps students earn a high school diploma through small classes, individual learning plans, flexible schedules, independent study and credit for on-the-job training.
