Sylvester Jason Carver has taken over as assistant principal of Fridley Middle School this school year, replacing Christopheraaron Deanes, who has transitioned to a district leadership position.
“I am very excited that Jason has joined our Fridley Middle School community,” Fridley Middle School Principal Amy Cochran said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience and passion for building positive relationships with students and families. His skills will be a tremendous asset in our ongoing work of supporting a positive culture and climate at Fridley Middle School.”
Carver said he’s looking forward to meeting and getting to know the entire Fridley Middle School community. “I welcome the opportunity to help create long lasting positive impact on student development and on the school community culture,” he said in a statement, acknowledging that it all starts with developing intentional positive relationships with students, staff and families.
Carver most recently served an assistant principal at Prodeo Academy Charter School in St. Paul, where he has worked for the past four years in multiple roles including athletic director, dean of students and physical education teacher.
Prior to joining Prodeo, Carver served at the Metropolitan Education for Future Employment Charter School in Minneapolis as a health and physical education teacher, dean of students and basketball coach. He also served as school liaison in the community for recruitment, program development and positive academic plan.
Carver earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan; a master’s degree in educational leadership from St. Mary’s University in Winona; and a K-12 administrative licensure from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
