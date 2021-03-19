Fridley Middle School, in partnership with the Get Ready college and career-readiness program, hosted a Black History Month essay contest in February, in which students were prompted to write about world peace, describing what it looks like in the world today, and how students themselves would represent peace.
“The intent of this essay contest was to give students an opportunity to express themselves,” district equity and inclusion specialist Aloda Sims said. “I was amazed at every single student entry. Our students shared deep-felt thoughts on current situations happening in their own communities and around the world. We wanted to provide the opportunity for freedom of expression and have them share their inner wisdom, creativity and talents through this platform.”
Four students were named winners of the essay contest:
• Hanan Mohamed, grade six
• Aubrey Grosbusch, grade seven
• Jazmyn Carothers, grade seven
• Yusuf Osman, grade seven
According to Aubrey Grosbusch, achieving world peace can begin with small actions and speaking up in one’s own community.
“We can’t create world peace in one day,” she wrote. “We need more trust. We need more acting than just speaking. We need to stop judging others and the damaging stereotypes ... Let’s make a change for those who truly need it.”
In Jazmyn Carothers’ essay, she noted that all people have the power to be caring and respectful.
“Peace looks like everyone standing together,” Carothers wrote. “It doesn’t look like everyone fighting with each other over who is right and who is wrong.”
To Hanan Mohamed, there are many factors that cannot be controlled in this world, but peace can be demonstrated by simply being kind and not judging others.
“If we want to make a change in the world, then we can start small,” she said. “But people must make the effort to change to achieve world peace.”
Yusuf Osman believes that world peace is possible and it begins with working together in unity.
“I believe there is so much we can do together to put an end to racism, famine and poverty,” he wrote. “All it takes is one act of kindness to start a whole chain, which could affect someone else for the rest of their lives.”
Each essay winner will be honored this month, and their winning essays are featured in a display case at Fridley Middle School.
In addition, Fridley Middle School eighth-grader Christelle Kotor created Black History Month artwork that was selected to be displayed in the showcase.
