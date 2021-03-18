Fridley Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade drama students are performing a socially distanced production of “The Big Bad Musical: A Howling Courtroom Comedy” Thursday, March 18, through Saturday, March 20, in the Fridley High School auditorium.
The musical comedy features the characters of the Enchanted Forest as Big Bad Wolf (Liam Callahan) is on trial for alleged crimes he committed against Little Red Riding Hood (Alicia Spano), Grandmother Hood (Kamaria Austin), the Three Little Pigs (Sophia Estlund, Ethan Berger and Oliver Peel) and the Boy Who Cried Wolf (Reece Powell).
Sydney Grimm (Varnay Kiawu) narrates the scenes as the commentator on live court TV, while attorneys Fairy Godmother (Levi Pichler) and Evil Stepmother (Amera Husein) make their arguments to the jury.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18; 7 p.m. Friday, March 19; and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Fridley High School is at 6000 W. Moore Lake Drive, Fridley. All audience members must purchase their tickets online, but tickets are available online the day of the show. There will be no tickets sold at the door. Visit fridleydrama.org and select Online Ticket Sales to purchase tickets.
