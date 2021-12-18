Fridley Public Schools Assistant Principal on Special Assignment Danielle Thompson, left, and Fridley Middle School Principal Amy Cochran jump into cold waters Dec. 1 at the inaugural Special Olympics Minnesota Cool School Mobile Polar Plunge at the middle school in Fridley. (Photo courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)
Fridley Public School students participate in the inaugural Special Olympics Minnesota Cool School Mobile Polar Plunge Dec. 1 at Fridley Middle School. (Photos courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)
Fridley Middle School students and staff braved frigid waters to rally around acceptance and inclusion as the school hosted its first Special Olympics Minnesota Cool School Mobile Polar Plunge Dec. 1.
A total of 277 students took the leap into the mobile “plungester” in the middle school’s front parking lot. In addition to middle school participants, students and staff of Fridley High School’s special education program also had the opportunity to take the plunge.
Through fundraising by students and staff prior to the event, the school raised $5,509 to benefit both Fridley Middle School’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) and Special Olympics Minnesota. The special event also included a pep fest hosted by Special Olympics Minnesota, which featured a guest speaker, games and prizes.
The opportunity was provided to Fridley Middle School because of its Unified Champion School status. As a Unified Champion School, the middle school offers many opportunities to students to promote social inclusion, including unified homerooms, field trips and leadership summit opportunities for students with disabilities.
The middle school also participates in the annual Speak Kindness and Person First campaigns, which promote acceptance and use of language that is respectful and inclusive.
According to special education teacher Chelsea Clark, being a Unified Champion School sends a positive and educational message to students.
“Through these intentional approaches, we promote a schoolwide climate of acceptance,” Clark said in a statement. “Many students don’t personally know someone with a disability outside of the school setting. Through opportunities and connections, students can gain a better understanding, develop empathy and treat everyone with kindness and respect, regardless of if a student has a disability or not.”
Since 2018, the Fridley Middle School Special Education program has brought groups of students to the Polar Plunge at Lake Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis. Jessica Mularie, also a special education teacher, said bringing the Polar Plunge to the middle school was more feasible for this school year and elevated schoolwide participation in the event.
“We were so blown away with the support, positive energy and students’ capacity for empathy at the event,” Mularie said in a statement. “We are also thankful to our administration for supporting us and always championing inclusion and unified initiatives at our school!”
