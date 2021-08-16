Fridley Mayor Scott Lund will be reading stories for families at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
This is the second Our Leaders Are Readers event where civic leaders read stories about their jobs and roles in city government. Fridley firefighters read stories to families Wednesday, July. 28.
The story time with Lund will take place at the Fridley Civic Campus, 7071 University Ave. NE. No registration is needed.
