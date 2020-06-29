A Fridley man was shot and killed Tuesday, June 23, in a homicide in the Webber Park neighborhood in north Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the 4100 block of Aldrich Avenue North in Minneapolis around 6:18 p.m. on a report of shots fired.
Officers discovered a dispute had broken out among several people and shots were fired. The suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival.
An adult male victim was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he died at 6:41 p.m. from his injuries sustained by multiple gunshot wounds.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Antonio Dewayne Taylor, 25, of Fridley. Taylor’s death is being ruled a homicide, the 26th homicide for Minneapolis this year.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the incident. No arrests had been made as of Monday, June 29.
