A Fridley man is dead following a snowmobile accident in Crow Wing County over the weekend.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, 61-year-old David Alan Walter was pronounced dead on a state trail a half mile off Fox Glenn Drive in Fifty Lakes, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
He appeared to have hit some trees after losing control of his snowmobile. Walter’s wife, who called 911, was riding on a separate snowmobile.
Walter’s body was later taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
