In what has become an annual tradition, the Fridley Lions Club donated a $150 gift card to each Fridley elementary classroom teacher in the school district on Sept. 1 for the purpose of purchasing classroom supplies.
The Lions Club has contributed over $50,000 to Hayes and R.L. Stevenson teachers in the past eight years.
Lions members Jo Young, Don Holum, Greg Gardner, Jeff Hood and Shannon Melham, visited both schools to personally deliver each gift card.
“We want you to know that your work is incredibly important,” Young, who is club president, told teachers. “Great schools make our community strong. We are thrilled to make this contribution, and we hope this small donation will benefit the students in your classrooms.”
This year, the Lions Club partnered with the Fridley Schools Foundation to purchase Amazon gift cards, which helped the Foundation earn Amazon Smile points. Through Amazon Smile, charitable organizations can benefit from a portion of any purchase. The Fridley Schools Foundation is a nonprofit that contributes to scholarships for graduating seniors, educator innovation grants, and school and district initiatives.
