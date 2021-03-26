The Fridley High School Key Club earned “Distinguished Club” status, along with other honors at the Minnesota-Dakotas District Leadership Conference, held virtually March 8.
Key Club is a student-led, service-oriented club that seeks to make a positive impact by serving others in the school and community.
“Receiving the Distinguished Club honor is such an honor and great accomplishment,” said Vanessa Lor, a Fridley High School junior and Key Club vice president. “Every year, our ultimate goal is to help our community members and put a smile on the faces of the people around us.”
Despite the pandemic, Fridley Key Club members have contributed a total of 1,383 hours of service in the past year.
“This year has been especially difficult for many people,” Lor added. “So we thought of creative ways to help others and were committed to our service work. It’s amazing to see what we have accomplished, and we are honored to continue to help our community in any way that we can.”
At district conference, clubs from Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota elect members to serve on the District Board for the 2021-22 school year. This year, Fridley High School sophomore Veronique Kolibe-Gnamikou was elected as lieutenant governor for the metro district clubs and will serve on the Minnesota-Dakotas Board.
Other awards the Fridley High School Key Club earned were:
• First place, Major Emphasis Project — Fleece Blankets for Bridging (project advances to international competition): An ongoing project, Fridley High School Key Club students have been creating fleece blankets since July 2020 and donating them to Bridging, which supplies families in need. Over 200 volunteer hours were committed to this project.
• Second place, Single Service Project — Monthly Nursing Home Door Decorations: Each month, Fridley High School Key Club students created seasonal-themed door decorations and donated their work to local nursing homes to brighten the day for seniors in the community.
• First Place, Club Scrapbook: The project is advancing to the international competition.
The following officers submitted binders and earned distinguished status for their work the past year:
• Distinguished Vice President — Vanessa Lor (grade 11).
• Distinguished Secretary — Priya Rana (grade 11).
• Distinguished Publicist — Devika Ramnarine (grade 11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.