Fridley High School students participated in the Central Minnesota Band Director Association Honor Jazz Band March 7 at Zimmerman High School. The association assists in the development of band programs in schools, colleges and communities in Minnesota. It also hosts several events throughout the year for music students to advance their skills through workshops and concerts.
Nominated by Fridley High School band director Becca Shuman, students had the opportunity to rehearse with guest conductors and perform a concert with fellow honors students. Two sophomores, Blake Berger (trumpet) and Andy Ramirez (bass) were selected for the ninth- and 10th-grade honor jazz band groups. In addition, senior Adam Johnson (tenor sax) was selected for the 11th-and 12th-grade group, while sophomore Anna Meisner (piano) also participated in the 11th- and 12th-grade jazz band. Several Fridley High School students were highlighted as soloists, including in a selection by the 11th- and 12th-grade band, which featured both Johnson and Meisner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.