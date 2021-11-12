Fridley Public Schools recently recognized 19 Fridley High School students who were inducted into the Minnesota Honor Society.
Students were selected to become members based on their academic achievement, service to the school and community, leadership and character. To qualify for the application process, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
Fridley High School held a ceremony Thursday, Oct. 28, to officially induct the new 2021 Minnesota Honor Society members into the school’s chapter: Khaliifo Aden, Iman Ahmed, Mirkeni Ahmed, Prima Bhakta, Johanna Delp, Camila Faz, Joyce Gbarlah, Anthony Helmer, McAlvin Juasemai, Veronique Kolibe-Gnamikou, Norabelle Kozicky, Elizabeth Lor, Ayden Reeves, Amayramy Ruiz Barrios, Jayden Tastel, Suriyah Thao, Nathan Thorp, Savannah Yang and Boomer Xiong.
“We are excited to have our new members join us and to get our MHS year started,” said President Crystal Analco-Morales. “Our inductees are standout and exemplary individuals, and we can’t wait to see what they bring to the table.”
“MHS is a great way to connect with others, help out our community and grow as leaders,” added Vice President Vanessa Lor. “We are committed to helping our Fridley Schools community in any way we can.”
