Fridley High School junior Akshay Rai is advancing to the National Scholastic Art and Writing Competition after earning multiple awards at the Minnesota competition.
Rai’s work was selected from more than 2,000 entries from across the state. Scholastic Art and Writing Award winners are selected for their originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.
Rai’s works earned the following awards:
• Photograph: “If I Shine Bright Enough, Will You Love Me?” — Gold Key Award, advancing to national competition.
• Poem: “Woodchuck” — Gold Key Award, advancing to national competition.
• Poem: “Alphabet Soup” — Silver Key Award.
Rai said his winning photograph, a self-portrait titled “If I Shine Bright Enough, Will You Love Me?” was one of his favorite pieces.
“I got creative with the composition and used the guitar to provide strong leading lines,” Rai said. “It was an in-the-moment photograph, and I’m proud of how the final product turned out.”
Rai worked closely with Fridley High School art teacher Cheryl Burghardt as he prepared for the competition. According to Rai, Burghardt was incredibly supportive throughout the entire process, offering words of advice and helpful critiques.
“I would definitely like to thank Ms. Burghardt for being an excellent mentor and guiding me through this,” Rai said. “She compiled a list of resources for me and it was great to have her guidance and professional opinion.”
According to Burghardt, Rai is an exemplary student who is intrinsically motivated, always engaged and thinks outside the box.
“Akshay is thoughtful, talented, humorous and gifted across multiple art mediums,” she said. “His work is true to himself, and always reflects the deep thought he brings to life in general. It was such a joy having him in my class.”
Rai will be honored at the virtual Minnesota Scholastic Art and Writing Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 27. His two Gold Key-winning pieces will advance to the National Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition, where award winners will be announced in March 2021.
