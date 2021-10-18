Fridley High School senior Akshay Rai has been named a 2022 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.
The National Merit Scholarship honors individual students for their academic ability, demonstrated on the qualifying test used for program entry. Rai is one of 16,000 semifinalists.
Upon learning of his semifinalist title, Rai said he was ecstatic. “It was all very exciting,” he said. “I took the SAT on the final day available, and it was amazing to learn that it all paid off.”
Rai is on track to earn 68 college credits from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities upon high school graduation, through the Post-Secondary Enrollment Options program. He is also actively involved in many high school activities, serving as captain on the speech team and participating in theater, improv and art club. In addition, he is working toward founding an Asian American Student Association at the high school.
Rai’s parents, Priyanka and Rajeev Rai, are proud of their son’s achievement.
“To accomplish one of the top SAT scores in the nation during a very hard year, we are so proud of Akshay and want him to achieve everything that his heart desires,” Priyanka said.
“He has put in so much hard work by himself, and we are so proud to see it paying off,” Rajeev added. “We wish for him to be successful, and to use his knowledge and talents toward the good and betterment of society.”
Rai is advancing to be considered for a National Merit Scholar title, and earn one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships that will be offered in the spring of 2022.
Following graduation, Rai plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and pursue his interest in the health science field.
“The pandemic showed us how important health science careers are, and inspired me to pursue that career field,” Rai said.
