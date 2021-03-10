For the fifth consecutive year, student leaders of the Fridley High School African American Student Union led a breakout session at the annual Brooklyn Park Cities United Black History Month event on Feb. 26. This year, the event was held virtually and centered around the theme, “culture creates community.”
AASU leaders Meadow Gillispie, Jet Thammavongsa, Sarah Sibo and Sumaiya Samat led the Fridley breakout session titled “Our Voices Matter.”
“Our objective this year was to increase awareness of people’s voices,” said Thammavongsa, a Fridley High School junior. “We also wanted to let others see the importance of providing their perspectives into spaces to create change.”
The Fridley students discussed their own experiences over this past summer in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. They spoke of the various ways they used their voices to encourage change. From exercising their right to peaceful protest and educating others through social media, to creating artwork through paintings, drawings and writing poems, the student leaders pressed the importance of stepping up to cultivate the change necessary to bring about better experiences for future generations.
Students also spoke of helping others find resources and educational materials, as well as assisting to organize peaceful protests and donation drives. They reflected on meaningful moments, including witnessing the unity of people of all races and ethnicities, coming together to fight for social justice.
“I saw many instances of unity this past summer,” said Samat, a Fridley High School junior. “It was beautiful to see how many people came out to show support and speak up. It really gave me hope that future generations will see positive change.”
According to AASU advisor and Fridley equity and inclusion specialist Aloda Sims, the goal of AASU is to provide opportunities for students to develop and grow as leaders.
“I’m so proud of our students, who are cultivating leadership qualities within themselves and learning how to use their own voices to create change,” Sims said. “This breakout session really showed a lot of their hearts. Our youth have been impacted by a lot this past year. Preparing for and participating in this event serves as a creative outlet for their own personal healing.”
Sims stressed the importance of allowing space for students to express themselves and continue to build skills to improve the world around them.
“That way, when issues arise in their communities that they are passionate about, they are equipped with the tools to speak up, celebrate who they are, collaborate and listen, and do their part to create positive change,” she said.
