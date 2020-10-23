The Fridley High School Key Club continued its efforts to brighten the days of community members through service on Sept. 22 by making fall-themed door decorations for the local nursing home, Landmark of Fridley.
Students put together 65 decorations with autumn “leaves” and fall greetings. The Key Clubbers recently decided to continue this project every month for local nursing homes.
“It was nice to do some hands-on craft-making, and to be able to do something to help add some great color to the Landmark of Fridley and brighten up its residents’ day,” Key Clubber and Fridley High School junior Andrew Stevenson said in a statement from the district.
Key Club is a student-led organization that works to make a positive impact as members serve others in their schools and communities.
