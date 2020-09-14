Fridley Fire Chief Mike Spencer died unexpectedly early Sunday morning, Sept. 13, after experiencing a medical emergency at his home, according to the Fridley Public Safety Department.
Spencer took over as Fridley’s fire chief after John Berg, the previous chief, retired in June 2019. Spencer served 14 years with the department.
"The Fridley Public Safety Department wishes to express its sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support that has been shown to Chief Spencer’s family, friends, and colleagues," a statement from the department said. "Chief Spencer’s family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.
A cause of death for Spencer has not been released. Funeral plans have yet to be announced.
The date of Spencer's death has been corrected.
