Fridley Mayor Scott Lund declared a local emergency March 23, to last until the City Council takes further action.
The mayor can declare a local emergency for up to three days, and the council voted to extend the declaration indefinitely.
Lund pointed to neighboring cities that have declared local emergencies over the last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The time has come for Fridley to do that as well,” Lund said.
Fridley’s Civic Campus, 7071 University Ave. NE, will close to public entry Wednesday, March 25 at 4:30 p.m. until at least April 6.
“This comes from a standpoint of all our city employees should be treated fairly and equally,” City Manager Wally Wysopal said.
Council and planning commission meetings will remain on schedule.
Fire inspections of apartment common areas and commercial properties are discontinued until further notice. Park maintenance, recreation programming, rental inspections and code enforcement are also discontinued.
Springbrook Nature Center is closed, but the park is open.
The city’s essential services will still remain, which includes police and fire emergency services, gun and concealed carry permits, election registration for absentee voting, utilities, communications, refuse and recycling and more.
City staff will still be available via email, phone and the city website.
