Fridley will host a citywide garage sale 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, and a Trash to Treasure Day 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
The sale will be postponed or canceled if there is inclement or severe weather.
Sellers and shoppers will be required to adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines, such as social distancing and face masks.
Regular registration for the citywide garage sale must be submitted by Thursday, June 10. The fee is $10, which includes the price of one yard sign. Two additional yard signs may be purchased for $5 each.
Register online at tinyurl.com/cysk45ah or call 763-572-3570.
If you miss the June 10 deadline, call 763-572-3570 to register your garage sale. The fee is $15 dollars after June 10.
For more information on the Fridley citywide garage sale, visit tinyurl.com/322dwrw8.
