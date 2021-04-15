SP Fridley Athena Claire Smith .jpg
Athletic honors

Hockey: five letters, captain; tennis: four letters, two-time captain, two conference awards

Top sports achievements

All-conference honorable mention for tennis two years in a row, captain for two years of the tennis team and captain senior year for hockey and playing on varsity for four years

Favorite memory

“My favorite sports memory was going to the Duluth tournament every year with my high school hockey team and riding the bus there and back.”

School/community activities

Volunteering through church, volunteering for Special Olympics bowling and National Honors Society activities

Scholastic achievements

National Honors Society, Academic Excellence

Post high school plans

Attending St. Cloud State University and majoring in accounting

