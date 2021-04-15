Athletic honors
Hockey: five letters, captain; tennis: four letters, two-time captain, two conference awards
Top sports achievements
All-conference honorable mention for tennis two years in a row, captain for two years of the tennis team and captain senior year for hockey and playing on varsity for four years
Favorite memory
“My favorite sports memory was going to the Duluth tournament every year with my high school hockey team and riding the bus there and back.”
School/community activities
Volunteering through church, volunteering for Special Olympics bowling and National Honors Society activities
Scholastic achievements
National Honors Society, Academic Excellence
Post high school plans
Attending St. Cloud State University and majoring in accounting
