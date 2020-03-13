The city of Fridley announced residents and businesses may qualify for water rebates of up to 75% off the cost of water-efficient appliances and irrigation system components.
Fridley residents and businesses can receive rebates for having the following water-saving devices:
• Energy-star labeled washing machine, up to $250 rebate
• WaterSense-labeled toilet, up to $150 rebate
• WaterSense-labeled irrigation system controller, up to $250 rebate
• Irrigation system audit by WaterSense-certified irrigation professional, up to $250 rebate
• WaterSense-labeled spray sprinkler body, up to $5 rebate per sprinkler head
• Rain barrel, up to $50 rebate
Rebate amounts are capped at 75% of the purchase price or the listed amount, whichever ends up being less.
Funding is provided by the Metropolitan Council’s Water Efficiency grant. Anyone who owns property in Fridley is eligible to apply.
The rebate can be used to cover the cost of items, not labor or permit costs.
Rebates are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Apply for a rebate by visiting tinyurl.com/rynppwp, filling out the forms and emailing them and a receipt to Beth.kondrick@fridleymn.gov or dropping them off at City Hall, 7071 University Ave.
