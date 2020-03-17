ABC Newspapers checked into Anoka County businesses that are offering free or reduced-price meals for children and families while school is not in session. If your business is offering free meals while schools are closed, let us know at emilee.wentland@ecm-inc.com.
Anoka
• Mansetti’s Pizza and Pasta, 3603 Round Lake Blvd. NW, is serving kids free 9-inch, one-topping pizzas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Blaine
• Umi Sushi and Hibachi, 10340 Baltimore Street NE, is offering free kids size lo mein and a fountain drink to children. No purchase necessary.
• Toppers Pizza, 10950 Club W. Parkway NE, is offering a free small pizza during its lunch hours.
Columbia Heights
• Heights Pizza Man, 4045 Central Ave. NE, beginning March 18 will give a free slice of cheese pizza per person. Discount $10 family meals: one-topping pizza, large salad and up to four bottles of water. Must contact in advance at 763-788-1880.
• Columbia Heights Public Schools will deliver meals for students beginning Wednesday, March 18, around the community. Children 18 and younger can pick up a free bagged lunch and breakfast. Children must be present to receive a meal.
East Bethel
• Smokey’s Pub ‘n’ Grill, 552 Lincoln Drive, is offering free lunches.
Fridley
Fridley Public Schools will provide free lunches to kids 18 and younger through Friday, March 20. These meals include bagged lunches and breakfast items for the next day. Lunch will not be provided during spring break. Meals can be picked up at the following locations:
• Fridley High School, Door #16, 6000 West Moore Lake Drive NE,11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Hayes Elementary School, 615 Mississippi Street NE, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Stevenson Elementary School, 6080 East River Road, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lino Lakes
• The Tavern on Main, 8001 Lake Drive, is giving a free kids meal that includes a sandwich, applesauce, ships, a cheese stick and Oreos.
• Trappers Bar and Grill, 6810 Lake Drive, is giving out a free bag lunch with chips and applesauce.
