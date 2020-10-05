The state of Minnesota is partnering with Anoka County and the city of Anoka to offer free COVID-19 testing next week.
Appointments are required, but testing is open to everyone, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms. Testing is free, and insurance is not needed.
Testing will take place at the National Guard Armory, 408 Main St., Anoka, from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, through Thursday, Oct. 15.
Register online at primarybio.com/r/anoka. Find information on this and other free testing events at tinyurl.com/y32yasfd.
Anyone who can’t sign up online or needs a translator can call 1-855-612-0677.
When you come to you appointment, wear a mask and bring your confirmation text or email if possible. No ID is needed.
