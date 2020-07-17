Former Anoka Middle School for the Arts theater director Jefferson Fietek has been charged with sexually abusing four boys in the last decade, as recently as 2019.
All four victims were either students at the school when the assaults occurred or had previously attended the school, according to the criminal complaint.
Fietek, 46, faces seven felony charges, including four counts of first-degree, one count of second-degree and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Fietek began working at the school (formerly Fred Moore Middle School) in 2005 and worked with more than 4,000 students through the theater program, he told ABC Newspapers last year. He stepped down in 2019 to take a position in the performing arts department at Emerson College in Boston. The college announced late last month that Fietek was “no longer an active faculty member at the college” after allegations against him surfaced online.
On June 25 the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged sexual assault from about a decade ago involving Fietek and a juvenile victim and opened an investigation. Three more alleged victims have been identified, and the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging victims of Fietek or any other suspect to report assaults to law enforcement at 763-427-1212.
According to the criminal complaint, Fietek’s victims were 14-16 years old when the abuse began. He allegedly engaged in sexual contact, exchanged oral sex or had intercourse with victims. The incidents allegedly took place after hours at the middle school, at his home, in public parks and at a theater camp in Crow Wing County.
“At the time ... I was special to him you know, and so I wanted to do whatever it was that I could to make him happy,” one victim told investigators.
Fietek met the victims through the school’s theater program, through a theater group he helped start called Youth Art’s Initiative, and through the dating app Grindr, according to the complaint.
He was friendly with some victims’ parents, who at times knew he was spending time with their children but believed other theater kids were present or thought he was a good influence, according to the complaint.
Fietek sometimes shared photos or sexual descriptions of his victims with others, according to the charges. One victim provided investigators with screenshots he received between Fietek and another party where Fietek described the victim as his “favorite” and discussed performing oral sex on him, according to the complaint.
Fietek currently lives in Malden, Massachusetts, and has been arrested by Malden police. He is being held pending extradition, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
